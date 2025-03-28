Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh company embroider the Scottish Cup-winning Tynecastle legend

New t-shirts honouring the legendary former Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas have been launched today by Edinburgh-based company Universal Language. The special apparel will raise funds for MND Scotland with £5 from sale going to the charity to help fight the condition which took Zaliukas’ life five years ago at the age of just 36.

The Lithuanian defender was Hearts captain on the greatest day in the club’s history in May 2012, when they beat city rivals Hibs 5-1 to lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. An iconic image of him with the trophy has been embroidered onto the new t-shirts, which are available now for Tynecastle supporters or anyone else who wants to help the MND charity.

Universal Language previously released various Hearts-related designs involving the Gorgie Fish Bar, Tynecastle Arms pub, plus former players like Rudi Skacel and Wayne Foster. Their latest creation is certain to prove popular among fans and carries the added incentive of raising money for a good cause.

MND Scotland had their name on the front of Hearts shirts for three years between 2021 and 2024. Universal Language are now on board as an official charity partner, and the Marius Zaliukas t-shirt is certain to benefit all parties.

Speaking about the partnership, Christie Aitchison, the co-founder of Universal Language, said: “From the earliest concepts behind Universal Language, there was always a desire to create a t-shirt in memory of Marius Zaliukas. More than that, the aim was to make a genuine difference. As such, Universal Language is honoured to support MND Scotland, ensuring the Lithuanian’s legacy continues while helping to fund vital research and support services.”

MND Scotland see Zaliukas honoured after spells at Kaunas, Hearts, Leeds, Rangers and Zalgiris.

Lynne Wiseman, fundraising lead at MND Scotland, said: “Our front of shirt partnership with Heart of Midlothian Football Club was a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of MND and the charity. We are so grateful to Universal Language for continuing this legacy and choosing MND Scotland as their charity partner. We look forward to working together to raise further awareness and vital funds to support people living in Scotland with MND.”

In a statement, Universal Language said: “To signify the launch of this collaboration with MND Scotland, Universal Language has released an exclusive design featuring Marius Zaliukas lifting the Scottish Cup as captain of the 2012 Hearts team. A donation of £5 from every t-shirt sold will go to MND Scotland. Further fundraising activities will take place throughout the year. Fans will also have the option to make further donations via the JustGiving website. With this partnership, Universal Language hopes to bring football fans together to celebrate a legend, raise vital funds, and contribute to the fight against MND.”

Zaliukas joined Hearts on loan from the Lithuanian club FBK Kaunas in 2006 and the club’s owner at the time, Vladimir Romanov, sought to introduce many Lithuanian players to Scotland. The loan became permanent the following year and Zaliukas earned a place in Tynecastle history in 2012 as captain of the cup-winning team. He left in 2013 to join English club Leeds United and later played for Rangers and Zalgiris Vilnius.

T-shirts are available from the Universal Language website: www.universallanguage.co.uk