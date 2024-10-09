The market value of 28 Hearts players ranked as one summer signing rated in seven figure territory

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

Hearts players have been ranked based on their market values.

Hearts are currently experiencing a winless streak in the league.

Heading into the international break, the Jambos are without a win in eight domestic matches, although they did beat Dinamo Minsk 2-1 in the Conference League. This leaves the capital side bottom of the Premiership table and currently on the lookout for a new boss to take the reins after Steven Naismith’s departure as head coach.

However, despite their poor start to the season, Naismith’s eventual successor will inherit a squad filled with potential, with the bulk of the players forming part of the team which finished third in the Premiership last term.

On paper Hearts have a nice mix of Premiership-proven quality and foreign talent from other leagues. With that in mind after a busy summer window, we take a look at the current market value of every Hearts player, according to estimates from Transfermarkt.

Market value: €50k

1. Ryan Fulton

Market value: €50k | SNS Group

Market value: €150k

2. Craig Gordon

Market value: €150k | SNS Group

Market value: €200k

3. Macaulay Tait

Market value: €200k | SNS Group

Market value: €200k

4. James Wilson

Market value: €200k | SNS Group

