Hearts are currently experiencing a winless streak in the league.

Heading into the international break, the Jambos are without a win in eight domestic matches, although they did beat Dinamo Minsk 2-1 in the Conference League. This leaves the capital side bottom of the Premiership table and currently on the lookout for a new boss to take the reins after Steven Naismith’s departure as head coach.

However, despite their poor start to the season, Naismith’s eventual successor will inherit a squad filled with potential, with the bulk of the players forming part of the team which finished third in the Premiership last term.

On paper Hearts have a nice mix of Premiership-proven quality and foreign talent from other leagues. With that in mind after a busy summer window, we take a look at the current market value of every Hearts player, according to estimates from Transfermarkt.