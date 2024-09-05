It’s been a busy summer for Hearts and Hibs with now the time for a breather.

International break reflection will be taking place at both clubs, who are yet to win a Premiership game so far. Both clubs have undergone big summer recruitment drives, with a total of 20 deals examined in our list.

Looking at Transfermarkt, we look at the market values of each player the clubs have signed. Not including Kenneth Vargas’ loan being made permanent, Hearts have signed nine players and Hibs have landed 11.