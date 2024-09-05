It’s been a busy summer for Hearts and Hibs with now the time for a breather.
International break reflection will be taking place at both clubs, who are yet to win a Premiership game so far. Both clubs have undergone big summer recruitment drives, with a total of 20 deals examined in our list.
Looking at Transfermarkt, we look at the market values of each player the clubs have signed. Not including Kenneth Vargas’ loan being made permanent, Hearts have signed nine players and Hibs have landed 11.
This isn’t necessarily what the clubs paid for the player they signed, rather how much their value comes in at on the market. Here is where each new signing sits.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.