Michael Smith explains his Hearts contract situation as he looks to clarify his future

Whether he is around much longer at Tynecastle Park is a matter of some uncertainty. Smith’s contract expires this summer, there have been no talks about an extension, and Hearts’ pursuit of Callum Paterson last month suggests they want to strengthen in his position.

All of which leaves Smith, understandably, unsure what the future holds. He is clear that he doesn’t want to go anywhere but must wait for club officials to motion him round the table. “I haven't spoken about it [a new deal]. I'll just see where it takes me,” he said. “If the gaffer fancies me here for another year, then so be it. Everyone knows my opinion of the club. I love it here and I would love to stay. If it's not to be then it's not to be. I will still give my all for the shirt.

“At my age and with a family, it would be nice to sort my future out sooner rather than later. At the end of the day, it isn't my decision. I'll leave that up to the people who make those decisions. If they want me here, that's brilliant and I'd be really happy with that. If they think it's time for me to move on, I'll be disappointed but I can take it on the chin.”

In his sixth season in Gorgie, Smith is Hearts’ longest-serving player having outlasted everyone else from the Craig Levein era. He is very much a mainstay in the strongest squad assembled since his arrival. “Definitely. The squad is phenomenal and we even added to it in January. The boys coming in made the squad even better,” said the defender.

“Really good players are missing out on starting places. You need to play well to keep your place. It's a good headache for the gaffer to have. Picking his team and trying to keep everyone happy, it's quite hard to do that because everyone wants to play.”

Friday night’s 2-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round win at Hamilton underlined that point. Hearts’ unused substitutes at full-time were the Australian internationalists Kye Rowles and Garang Kuol, plus experienced midfielders Andy Halliday and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.

Stephen Humphrys and Cammy Devlin both scored but neither is guaranteed a start at Motherwell on Sunday. Even though Humphrys has two goals in two games, including a 60-yard screamer against Dundee United.

Hearts defender Michael Smith is out of contract this summer.

“Humps is a great player with great attributes,” said Smith. “He's powerful, quick, he's got great feet. His goal last week was unbelievable with his weaker foot but he can do those things. His goal on Friday was also with his left foot. Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] and Gino [Josh Ginnelly] have purred most of the season and they’re good together, so it's up to Humps to keep working hard. He has been brilliant in training. His attitude is top-class. He is trying to push one of those two out of the team.

