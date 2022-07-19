Michael Smith explains need to prove himself, looks forward to European debut and showers praise on Hearts signing

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old missed just about the entirety of the second half of last season through injury. He’s had to manage problems with his back throughout his career, but things got much worse in the 2021/22 campaign when a disc exploded during a trip to a trampoline park with his young son. It left the defender in constant pain and fearing his time might be up.

Having seen a specialist, the injury has been righted and he’s delighted to be back involved again, playing consistently throughout pre-season, including starting in the 2-2 draw with Crawley Town on Saturday.

"I've got quite a few minutes under my belt. The gaffer left me and Craig Gordon out of the midweek game. I think he just doesn't want me sitting on the bus for four hours. He told me I wasn't going to play a lot in midweek so there was no point in me travelling down. I'm happy to play when called upon and I'm feeling fit,” Smith told the Evening News.

Michael Smith has recovered from the back injury which saw him sit out the majority of the second half of last season. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Travelling shouldn't be an issue. The specialist thinks my back should be fine by now. He doesn't expect there to be another problem on that level. I'm happy with that.

"We're going to have to travel to go to Europe. As an international I'm used to all the flying, arriving back late and then playing two days later. It'll take a bit of time getting used to it, but the way the gaffer is scheduling these games with us getting straight back afterwards it'll help that.

“I've never had anything like that. I've always had these little episodes but I've never had a disc explode on me. The pain I was in was unbelievable, but I've recovered well and the specialist is happy with all the scans, so he's given me the green light.

"Being out for that length of time makes you really miss football. You miss playing in the games at the weekend and training with the boys. It does give you an extra spring in your step when you come back. It's great being with all the lads again.

“It was tough three or four months for me, not just football wise but family life as well. I was always determined to get back playing. I'm in the last year of my contract and I want to play as much as I can."

Smith earned a one-year contract extension in January but knows, at this stage of his career, that he has to prove himself all over again if he wants management to keep him firmly in first-team plans. He’s been a Hearts player for five years now and, while it would be ideal to remain with the club for the rest of his days, he’s not thinking at all about hanging it up at this stage.

“I get it. I'm getting older now. I won't play every game, I'll play here and there. It's up to me to stay fit and prolong my career as much as I can,” he said.

“If they want me to stay there will be a chat. If not then I'd leave with huge admiration for the club and I'll always be a supporter. You never know what's going to happen, so this year I'm just going to keep my head down and work as hard as I possibly can.”

This campaign will also see the realisation of a dream Smith had when he first moved up to Tynecastle from Peterborough half a decade ago as the international will finally get his first taste of European football when Hearts play in the Europa League play-off next month.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to the draw to see who we get in the qualifiers,” he said.

“It’s a bit strange when you play down in England because you don't really get a taste of it, unless you're in the Premier League. When I first came up to Scotland that was my aim. It's taken a good few years to get there. It's been a long slog but we got there last year with a brilliant season. Everyone done themselves proud. But we're not here to take the plaudits. We want to go again and do something in Europe.”

In order to keep up the standards of last season while also maintaining a European adventure Hearts have looked to strength in the summer window. One new face has been young defender Lewis Neilson, who moved to Tynecastle from Dundee United. The 19-year-old impressed in the draw against Crawley and is making a strong case in pre-season to be a regular part of the manager’s plans this coming term.

"I think he's been brilliant since he came in,” said Smith of his younger team-mate. “He's a good lad and he's got all the attributes: he's big, he's strong, he's solid, he's a good player. He's got a little bit of the John Souttar about him. He's still young so if he gets the right coaching and works hard I reckon he could be a massive player for us.