There were two former players who helped sell the new Hearts transfer recruit on a move to Tynecastle.

Michael Steinwender has named the former Hearts players who helped steer him on a move to Gorgie.

The centre-back has joined the club on a three-and-a-half-year deal from IFK Värnamo in the top division in Sweden. There were two strong reports on life at Hearts from a pair of ex-players, Peter Haring and Donis Avdijaj.

Steinwender’s agent was a teammate of Haring while the pair were at Rapid Vienna Avdijaj played alongside Neil Critchley’s latest recruit at Hartberg. Haring spent six years in maroon and made himself a favourite before his exit last summer while despite playing just a few games in 2020, Avdijaj has still provided a good review.

Seeing his new home stadium and the training facilities have also filled the new man with excitement: “I heard about the football club. I also know that Donis and Peter also played here; I had a chat with them. They only said good things about the club. And when I heard about the fans and the crowd, I was very excited to come here.

“I almost got goosebumps! It's impressive. The stadium and then also in Oriam, they have everything. In my old club, it was not like that. I can't wait to step my first foot into the stadium and play a game. I'm very excited to be here and very happy.”

Kye Rowles has left Hearts this winter window with Jamie McCart coming in, with Steinwender the latest defensive addition. He added to Hearts TV on what fans can expect to see from him: “It’s pretty hard to describe myself because it depends how the playing style is of the team also.

“But I would say my attributes are that I like to defend. I like to do headings. I like to talk a lot with my people, try to help everybody. That's how I am. And, I have the attribute to be very fast.

“I think my first training session is on Thursday. But, of course, I also had my programs, what I had to do to try to stay as fit as possible. We'll see what happens.”