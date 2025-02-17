Michael Steinwender, the hard Hearts question, and some surprise at Rangers

The Austrian defender reflected on his Tynecastle debut

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching Michael Steinwender leap and punch the air after scoring against Rangers, the drive and passion of Hearts’ new centre-back was instantly clear. A glancing header brought the teams level at 1-1 on Sunday with his parents sitting in Tynecastle Park’s main stand. A goal on his home debut was a fitting birthday gift for his father, but Steinwender left the ground rather unhappy.

Hearts’ 3-1 defeat gnawed away at the Austrian despite the personal recognition. “Yeah, the experience was good, but I'm still not happy with the result,” he explained. “We lost 3-1. Personally it was nice to get the goal, but I think in the game there were some opportunities where we could have scored more and maybe bring the game to our side. Personally for me it was nice, but I'm still not happy with the result. So there is still a lot of work to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you say we played so well, but we still lose 3-1, then I think there is still a lot of work to do. We will analyse the game and we will look it through and then we will improve. Of course it's a nice feeling [to score]. My dad had his birthday on Saturday, so this was his birthday present. It feels good for me and, of course, also for my family, but I'm still not happy with the result and the team was not happy after this game.”

Sunday was the first time Steinwender had played from the start since his final outing at former club IFK Varnamo back on 24 November last year. Marking it with a goal allied to an assured defensive display garners early favour from Hearts supporters while he works towards full match sharpness again. “I'm feeling good,” said Steinwender. “Of course, when you don't play a competitive game for two months it's a long time, but I'm getting there. I will do everything to do it as fast as possible. I'm quite comfortable with the ball so I like to have the ball, but there is still a lot of work to do. We can always improve. It feels good.”

READ MORE: James Wilson takes a firm stand on Hearts penalty claim against Rangers

He found the net from set-plays in both Sweden and Austria, so perhaps goalscoring is one of his strong points. “That's a hard question, to be honest,” replied the 24-year-old. “I was feeling like they [Rangers defenders] left me quite free all the time, and I was like: ‘If the ball comes in this space, I think I'm gonna head it in.’ Then it happens like this, so I was quite happy, yeah. To be honest, I was a little bit surprised [by the space], but I think they were focusing more on Jamie [McCart] because he also can head the ball in, as he did here at home [against Kilmarnock], so maybe they were focusing more on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been brilliant here, everybody sticks together, everybody is helping me when I came here - the people, the team, everybody's nice, everybody's helping each other. And I think, on Sunday, you could see in some parts that we can really play good football and we also create a lot of chances. So, yeah, I'm so happy to be here and can't wait to move forward.”

He was also one of many to console his central defensive partner McCart at full-time on Sunday. Two own goals left the Scot understandably dejected. “That's part of being a defender, but he's a brilliant guy, he's a brilliant defender, he couldn't do much about it,” explained Steinwender. “It happens to every defender, I think, in their career. It also happened to me in Austria. He's a brilliant defender and he's a brilliant guy and he will play as he played on.”