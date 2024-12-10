The pundit can see a possible route to Shankland staying at Hearts - without the need for a financial kitchen sink to be tossed.

Michael Stewart believes there IS a world in which Lawrence Shankland signs an extended Hearts deal - but the club must have an offer on the table.

The striker has been the club talisman since his arrival in 2022 but is out of contract at the end of this season. CEO Andrew McKinlay confirmed last week that there is no live contract offer currently on the table after previous negotiations eventually didn’t turn fruitful.

Former Hearts player Stewart reckons the club have to have a deal on the cards for Shankland to sign at all times should he choose to do so. He said on Sportsound: “Regardless of what you think in terms of whether he would sign it or not, I think that’s it mental for Hearts not just to have an offer there on the table all the time.

“You know, it’s almost like politics here, you’re playing a game here. Hearts, for me, always have to have that deal on the table. Make it be known that there’s a deal there waiting on the table.”

Stewart was reminded that Hearts have offered Shankland a new deal that was rejected but the former midfielder responded: “Yeah I get that, but the offer’s there on the table, just to be able to say, ‘look, we are open to negotiating.’

“Whatever (the offer) is, these are negotiations. Okay it’s much lower (now) but it could very quickly go back up. Basically the point is, you leave an offer on the table and say quite clearly to everybody, ‘we want you to stay, sign or negotiate, we’re happy to do it.'”

Adding on the contract situation, Stewart believes an extended Hearts stay can be achieved if the club give the forward something to ponder. He added: “I am surprised as anyone that there was nobody knocking down the door. I can’t quite believe it. This becomes a game of cat and mouse. I think the transfer fee is a huge stumbling block.

“I do think there is a halfway house that could be arrived at. As much as the transfer fee was a stumbling block, I don’t think it should have been. I think, and hopefully this is proven correctly, there could be a deal can be struck if Hearts put a bit of money on the table.

“I don’t think it needs to be crazy crazy, but now is a good time in terms of Shankland probably wants to wait as long as possible. What Hearts need to do is plant a seed of doubt in his mind where he thinks ‘should I cash in now?”