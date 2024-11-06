There’s one particular piece of transfer business the pundit would like to see Hearts do.

Michael Stewart has named what he’d like to see Hearts add in the January transfer window.

New head coach Neil Critchley has confirmed early talks over what may happen in the winter recruitment period have already taken place. His full focus will be on Conference League battle this Thursday though with Bundesliga side Heidenheim coming to Tynecastle.

Speaking to Premier Sports, former Hearts midfielder Stewart would like to see an injection of pace brought into the Jambos fold. He believes that could help drag them away from the lower reaches of the Premiership table.

Stewart said: “What I was going to say about Hearts is credit to Neil Critchley. He’s not trying to reinvent the wheel here, it’s a common sense approach here. And look, it’s working so credit to him.

“I still think – and I’ve harped on about this so much and I’d love to see it in January, just to find a bit of pace. Inject a bit of pace into that team and then I think they could really start to motor up the table.”

Up next for Hearts is the clash with the German side. A win would maintain their 100% start in UEFA’s third tier after wins over Dinamo Minsk plus Omonia Nicosia, and Stewart senses an exciting opportunity awaiting his former side.

He added: “Heidenheim are not a massive name in the Bundesliga but the fact they are in Europe shows just how well they performed last season. They’re going pretty well now too so it’s going to be a big challenge for them.

“But they are in such a great position in that Conference League, six points from six. They have a wonderful opportunity to get themselves into the next round and the money that comes with the European journey and experience is not to be sniffed at. So hopefully on Thursday, it’s another positive performance and result.”