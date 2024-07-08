Scott Fraser spent time on loan at Hearts | SNS Group

The star spent the second half of the season at Hearts from Charlton.

Scott Fraser has been issued a challenge after returning to Charlton following the end of his loan at Hearts.

The midfielder join Steven Naismith’s side in January for the second half of the 23/24 season,as third place in the Premiership was clinched alongside European football. He appeared on 12 occasions with two assists in his first venture north of the border since leaving Dundee United in 2018.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones was appointed as gaffer four days after Fraser made the move to Gorgie, and his League One side are out in Slovenia on a pre-season training camp. It leaves Fraser’s future as a lingering question, having just brought former Rangers and Hibs star Greg Docherty into his midfield.

Jones says he knows everything he needs to know about the former Hearts loanee. Now it is up to the 29-year-old to prove he can be part of his plans in the English third tier.

When asked if Fraser was one he’d need to take a closer look at, Jones told South London Press: “We know where we are with Scott Fraser and other players. I know all about Scott Fraser. If I don’t know about him now then I’ve not been doing my research for the last 10 years. I know exactly where we are with our squad.