The 1-1 draw between Hibs and Hearts at Tynecastle Park last week may be in the books, but the debate surrounding the controversy in the game still rages on. Tam McManus wrote something that ignited the ire of former Hearts star Stephane Adam, prompting him to call McManus a 'clown' (twice) on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

McManus claimed that there is 'nothing really between' Hearts and Hibs as things stand, something that Adam took particular umbrage with. In response, Adam pointed out the league positions of the two Edinburgh clubs at the current moment - Hearts are 3rd in the Scottish Premiership league table with 55 points, while Hibs find themselves in 6th with 34 points.

On his official X account, Adam wrote: "And the clown Mc Manus says there is nothing between HMFC and Hibs !! Mind the gap Clown !!"

Adam played for Hearts between the years of 1997 and 2001, scoring 28 goals over 108 league games. Meanwhile, McManus played for Hibs 109 times between 1997 and 2005, scoring 19 Scottish Premiership goals along the way.

What did Tam McManus say to spark Stephane Adam's reaction?

Writing in his column last week, McManus penned [via the Daily Record]: "The three derbies prove there’s nothing really between the sides on a head-to-head basis. Hearts have just been more consistent. They’ve beaten the likes of Dundee, Ross County and Motherwell consistently whereas Hibs have had no run of form at any stage.