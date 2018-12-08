Mini derby: Hibs win place in fifth round after Hearts see penalty saved

HIBS won the bragging rights and a place in the fifth round of the SFA Youth Cup when beating Hearts 2-1 in and action packed mini derby at Oriam last night.

It was nip and tuck for most of the first half but Ryan Shanley held his nerve to convert a penalty on the stroke of half-time despite Hearts goalkeeper Harry Stone guessing the right way and making a save. However, he could do nothing as the ball trickled under his arm.

It was hard luck for the Jam Tarts who had almost gone ahead when an Aaron Hickey effort hit the crossbar. Hibs also had to keep out a header from Chris Hamilton following a free kick.

Hibs wasted no time in extending their lead and three minutes after the restart it was 2-0 when Mackenzie Weir headed home unmarked from a free kick.

But Hearts gave themselves hope when Dean Ritchie scored a penalty with 18 minutes to play. Ritchie turned from hero to villain, however, when the Jambos were awarded a second penalty with just minutes remaining when Leeroy Makavora was fouled. He stepped up only for Hibs keeper Jay Cantley to make the decisive save.