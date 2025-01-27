Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Neil Critchley has choices in the final third

The top end of Hearts’ team is gradually taking shape under head coach Neil Critchley, who now finds himself with several different attacking options. Elton Kabangu’s loan arrival from Union Saint-Gilloise is already proving profitable, allied to the energy and intelligence of teenager James Wilson, a fit-again Lawrence Shankland, plus other forwards like Musa Drammeh, Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest.

Critchley is pleased with the variety after paucity in that department before Christmas. Relying on 17-year-old Wilson to lead the attack summed up a misfiring Hearts forward line which now looks re-energised. Much of that is down to Kabangu’s intervention. Wilson’s growing maturity is also helping, allied to Drammeh’s pace and industry on the right side. It is no real surprise seeing Barrie McKay and Yutaro Oda out of favour.

There is another name to add to the mix here. Sander Kartum’s transfer from the Norwegian club SK Brann last week brings a cultured left-footed midfielder to Tynecastle Park, one who can influence the final third of the pitch. Critchley’s 4-4-2 system will likely incorporate Kartum on the right with licence to drift inside and get forward once his sharpness is up to speed. It is a role performed by Drammeh and Jorge Grant lately, although both of those players have lacked consistency.

Kartum’s experience and versatility mean he can also play as an orthodox central midfielder or in the traditional No.10 position. Hearts feel he can create and score from advanced areas to complement the work of Kabangu, Wilson and others. Saturday’s 3-2 win over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle took the Edinburgh club out of the relegation zone thanks to a forward line looking considerably more dynamic than earlier in the season.

“I think it's a work in progress to be honest with you,” Critchley explained to the Edinburgh News. “It's the first time Elton and James have played together and, even though they were a threat, there's still time when you can see that they haven't played together. Sander will help with that, with the creativity in the final third, he'll bring balance to the top end of the pitch with him being left-footed. It's also nice to have Shanks back, so we've got a little bit of competition up there. That might help moving forward.

“It does give us different options and that's what you want. You want a little bit of difference of profile of player to give the opposition different things to think about. You can pick certain players for certain games or certain moments in games. With Musa coming on at the weekend, we thought he could stretch the game and when the big spaces are on the pitch, he would capitalise on that. He nearly did with two goals.

“Shanks added a presence for us and came on and kept the ball for us. He helped us to get up the pitch and keep the ball up at the top end, which was important. They're all a little bit different. It's now just making sure that they get work on the training pitch, work together, work out what each other's strengths are and then have to pick the right ones.”

There is a similar weekly jigsaw to piece together at the opposite end of the pitch. Critchley’s defensive troubles are considerable with injuries to Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley, plus Kye Rowles’ transfer to DC United. Centre-back Craig Halkett suffered a suspected hamstring problem and was forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s game to compound the issue. Lewis Neilson stepped in, Jamie McCart has hit the ground running since signing from Rotherham United, and new signing Michael Steinwender is working on his sharpness along with Kartum.

“When I came to the club, Frankie and Kye were a really good partnership,” explained Critchley. “They were our main two centre-backs and on Saturday we finished with Jamie and Lewis, who have only just met let alone played with each other. We conceded two poor goals - that was nothing to do with those players, really, it was more of a team thing. But, yeah, Halks and Jamie have struck up a really good partnership very quickly and it was not nice to see Halks go off early in the game because it probably disrupted us a little bit. Lewis came on and that was an opportunity for him, so fair play to him.”