More new contracts on the way at Hearts after key player signs up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts are working to finalise new contracts for midfielder Beni Baningime and goalkeeper Craig Gordon after defender Craig Halkett committed his future to the club. The centre-back was due to become a free agent this summer but has signed a new deal until 2026.

Sporting director Joe Savage has held talks with both Baningime and Gordon about extending their time at Tynecastle Park. Both are in the final six months of their agreements and Hearts are hopeful they will stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve been working really hard to get these deals done so I’m really happy to get another over the line," Savage told the Edinburgh club's website following the Halkett agreement. "We want to keep our best players at the club so that the manager has as many options as possible on the pitch, and also to protect the club’s assets.

"Halks is a very experienced player and having been here for four years he gets Hearts, knows the demands of the club and what it takes to be successful here. From my side, the dialogue with other players continues and, once again, I’m hopeful that some more good news is on the horizon."

Halkett returned in December after a year out with cruciate ligament damage. He has played in seven of the club's last eight games since regaining fitness. Head coach Steven Naismith explained the 28-year-old's importance to the cause.

"It’s another bit of really positive news that Halks has signed a new contract to stay at the club," he said. "Aside from his obvious ability, he’s a leader and well-respected inside the dressing room. He had a torrid time of it last season with injuries and you could see that his presence on the pitch was missed as the team went through a tough period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad