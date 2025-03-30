The most valuable Hearts and Hibs stars: 19 aces ranked as rivals hold plethora of top talents

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 30th Mar 2025, 17:28 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 17:31 BST

Hearts and Hibs stars have been listed based on a valuation ranking chart.

It’s been a strong 2025 for both Hearts and Hibs as each side has designs on European football.

Hibs and David Gray know they’ll be playing top six football after the split after coasting past St Johnstone, with the continent likely on current direction of travel. Hearts may have lost to Celtic but they retain a spot in the top half ahead of defining fixtures versus Dundee United and Motherwell, with European football also on their radar.

Each club has a number of top stars and those who have sizeable market values, as per Transfermarkt. But who ranks where? Looking at 19 of which, many of whom are tied on the same figure, here is how the Hearts and Hibs stars currently sit.

Market Value: €800k

1. 8th - Martin Boyle

Market Value: €800k | SNS Group

Market Value: €800k

2. 8th - Josef Bursik

Market Value: €800k | SNS Group

Market Value: €800k

3. 8th - Yan Dhanda

Market Value: €800k | SNS

Market Value: €800k

4. 8th - Joe Newell

Market Value: €800k | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

