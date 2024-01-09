News you can trust since 1873
Most valuable Hearts players based on market price - including Lawrence Shankland

Here's a look at the most valuable Hearts players based on their current estimated market value.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 9th Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 14:07 GMT

With the January transfer window now underway, several of Hearts' players could be in the sights of rival clubs. Some may leave Tynecastle Park in the coming weeks - but could theoretically cost the most?

Today, we'll be looking at the ten Hearts players whose current market value is the highest, according to Transfermarkt. Please note that the figures presented in this gallery are merely speculative - should any of them move on in the winter window, they may command a significantly higher (or lower) fee. Without any further ado, let's get into it - who do you think made the list?

Estimated market value: £600,000

1. Zander Clark

Estimated market value: £600,000

Estimated market value: £687,000

2. Cammy Devlin

Estimated market value: £687,000

Estimated market value: £687,000

3. Barrie McKay

Estimated market value: £687,000

Estimated market value: £774,000

4. Beni Baningime

Estimated market value: £774,000

