The most valuable Scotland player: Hearts, Man Utd, Celtic, Arsenal and ex-Hibs stars ranked in €207m squad

By Ben Banks
Published 12th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

Scotland and the Tartan Army are in Germany for Euro 2024 action.

Excitement is at fever-pitch but who is the most valuable of the current Scotland crop?

Stars from Hearts, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and more all feature in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad at Euro 2024, alongside some Hibs heroes. The nation faces Germany on Friday in the tournament opener before clashes with Hungary and Switzerland.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour said: “We're all getting very excited, opening game v Germany, good spirits around the camp and in training.

"To be part of the build-up, it's been brilliant. Now we're here and we want to make it one to remember, try get out the group and see how far we can go.

"It's a competitive midfield, we all want to play every game, fighting against each other. It's a good competitiveness, we all want to start but at the end of the day it's up to the manager."

So who is the player with the biggest market value out of a total value of €207.40m, as per Transfermarkt? Let’s take a look, from lowest to biggest.

Market value: €700k

1. Zander Clark (Hearts)

Market value: €700k | SNS Group

Market value: €800k

2. Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Market value: €800k Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SFA

Market value: €900k

3. Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Market value: €900k | SNS Group / SFA

Market value: €900k

4. Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Market value: €900k | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

