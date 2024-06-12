Excitement is at fever-pitch but who is the most valuable of the current Scotland crop?

Stars from Hearts, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and more all feature in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad at Euro 2024, alongside some Hibs heroes. The nation faces Germany on Friday in the tournament opener before clashes with Hungary and Switzerland.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour said: “We're all getting very excited, opening game v Germany, good spirits around the camp and in training.

"To be part of the build-up, it's been brilliant. Now we're here and we want to make it one to remember, try get out the group and see how far we can go.

"It's a competitive midfield, we all want to play every game, fighting against each other. It's a good competitiveness, we all want to start but at the end of the day it's up to the manager."

So who is the player with the biggest market value out of a total value of €207.40m, as per Transfermarkt? Let’s take a look, from lowest to biggest.