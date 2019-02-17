Motherwell 2-1 Hearts: How the Hearts players rated

Ratings out of ten for all Hearts players involved in the loss at Fir Park.

Colin Doyle - 4

The Irishman was beaten by the power on Jake Hastie's shot for the opener but made a few impressive stops including one from David Turnbull where he tipped the effort over the bar. However, cost his side the points with a bad error in stoppage time.

John Souttar - 7

A display which would warrant a higher mark for most defenders in the league but it is the norm for the 22-year-old. Constantly won his battles, strong and commanding. The best young centre-back in Scotland.

Christophe Berra - 5

A poor afternoon for the Hearts captain as he was exposed more than once. Allowed Hastie to cut in far to easily for the opening goal and did the same for David Turnbull, the shot was saved.

Connor Shaughnessy - 6

Aside from being dispossessed by Gboly Ariyibi in the first half, it was a decent afternoon for the on loan defender. Brings composure to the team.

Marcus Godinho - 6

Big shoes to fill in Michael Smith but he did a sound job up against the fast and tricky Gboly Ariyibi.

Arnaud Djoum - 8

The Cameroonian continues to impress and show why Craig Levein is so eager to keep him. Important in a cleaning up role, battling with the Motherwell midfield and breaking up play. His use of the ball very good also.

Oliver Bozanic - 7

The Australian was busy, tenacious and very considerate with the ball. A real safe pair of hands in the midfield.

Jake Mulraney - 6

A threat going forward. Was really positive in the first half, linking up well with Sean Clare. Wasn’t incisive enough and there are still questions marks defensively.

Steven Naismith - 7

The team's top scorer has been off the boil in recent outings and was booed from the outset by the Motherwell support. Despite another relatively quiet performance he produced a moment of real quality in lifting the ball over Mark Gillespie for the equaliser.

Sean Clare - 6

Great run to drive Hearts up the field as they equalised in the first half. The qualities which he brings to the team on show. Yet, he faded in and out of the match meaning he didn't make those contributions enough. Wasted a great opportunity to set up Djoum.

Uche Ikpeazu - 6

The home side knew the danger the striker posed. Anytime he gathered possession or looking like getting possession two or three amber shirts would surround him. It made for a difficult afternoon for the forward.

Substitutes

Ben Garuccio - 4

Came on as the team went to a back four. Was caught too high up the pitch on a couple of occasions and then sent off.

Aidan Keena - 6

Playing with real confidence, came on and gave Hearts a boost in attack with his willingness to get into scoring positions.

Clevid Dikamona - N/A

On late.