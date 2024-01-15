The former Rangers player is keen to play more during the second half of the season

Motherwell have been given permission to speak to Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday as they look to reinforce their squad for the second half of the season. The Fir Park club approached their Tynecastle counterparts to declare interest in the 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Hearts have told Halliday he can leave and Motherwell are making a push to bring him in immediately. They suffered a blow earlier today when it was confirmed that midfielder Callum Slattery would miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in training.

Halliday is keen to play more frequently after making just six appearances for Hearts so far this term, all as a substitute. He is out of favour in Edinburgh and open to the prospect of a move. Motherwell would offer him regular game time, although they are one of four teams interested in securing his services.

The Edinburgh News revealed two weeks ago that Livingston had enquired about taking Halliday back to his formative club in West Lothian. Ayr United and Hamilton Academical have also made approaches. It is now down to the player to decide where his future lies.