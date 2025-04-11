Hearts are in do or die mode in their top six chase as they head to Motherwell in the final match pre-split in the Premiership.

Currently sixth in the table, the objective is simple for Neil Critchley’s side. Win, and a top half berth is there for them ahead of a Scottish Cup semi final with Aberdeen. Draw, and St Mirren could send them into the bottom six while Motherwell victory could see the Steelmen take that top half acclaim.

Critchley said: “It's an important game, because of the situation and how tight the league is. The full focus from everybody is on the top six or the split, because it's the last game before that happens. You've got to remember there's another five games to go after that, so it's not like the end of the season. It sort of feels like that because it's coming to a bit of a crescendo this weekend.

“Our preparation has been the same as it's always been, and we're going there to try and play how we can play the game, like we did last weekend against Dundee United, in my opinion. If we can play to a similar level with a little bit of extra quality and intelligence in front of the goal, then I'm sure we'll get the result that we need.”

Here is the latest team news and injury news ahead of the game. The hosts don’t have issues to seek while there could be timely returns for a Jambos pair.

1 . James Wilson (Hearts) - OUT Suspended after red card vs Dundee Utd. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Liam Gordon (Motherwell) - OUT Motherwell leader at the back has a concussion. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Sam Nicholson (Motherwell) - OUT Former Jambo out long term with a knee problem. | SNS Group Photo Sales