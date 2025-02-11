The veteran was a Scottish Cup hero on Monday

Throwing himself around in the Paisley mud, Craig Gordon resembled an excited teenager as Hearts reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. He is, of course, 42 and in the twilight of an illustrious career, yet there is apparently no subduing the goalkeeper’s appetite for shot-stopping. He seems to live and breathe for the enjoyment of defying opponents.

St Mirren are the latest team to curse Gordon’s brilliance following Monday’s events. They would have beaten Hearts in normal time but for his saves, most notably from Declan John. Then came two penalty stops in the shootout at the end of a 1-1 draw. “That's the first time. I've saved one in every shootout I've been in, but that's the first time I've saved two,” admitted Gordon. How many shootouts? “Six, I think.”

It is a remarkable record belonging to a quite remarkable goalkeeper. He was down to his left to push away St Mirren’s first spot-kick by Oisin Smyth’s. He also saved their second, diving across to his right to stop James Scott’s effort. The squelching pitch plus freezing sleet and rain were no barrier as he helped Hearts secure a last-eight tie at home to Dundee. Research helped but he also benefitted from some good fortune.

“They actually took most of the penalty takers off that have hit penalties recently, so there's actually a little bit more guesswork in that than there might normally have been,” admitted Gordon. “Everybody does a lot of research, but you can never tell exactly what's going to come at you when you get in there.

“I thought the first one was a good save. It was quite far across, he went for placement and I managed to get there. It's difficult as well, you've got to try and keep one foot in the line, so you're always wary of that, of going too early. So yeah, it's getting that timing right of the run-up and making sure you get there at the same time as the ball. It's not easy, but I'm delighted to get that first one. It takes a little bit of the pressure off the guys coming after that. To get the first two and really put the pressure on the guys coming after that and taking the pressure off my team, which was nice.”

Hearts practiced penalties during training at Riccarton in the build-up to Monday’s tie. Gordon produced a few saves then as well. “I think it's important to do a little bit of practice,” he remarked. “I think, with everything in football, you get better the more you practice. It was something that we did with the guys that were likely to take penalties. And we're doing that every now and again. It was good to make a few saves and give you that confidence going into a penalty shootout. I'd made a few on Sunday so I was looking forward to it. I thought I might get one or two.”

Players who failed to convert in training weren’t risked amid pressure in Paisley. “They didn't take them. That was them out,” revealed Gordon. “The guys stood up, it's not an easy thing to do to get up there and dispatch a penalty. So well done to everybody that stood up and took that responsibility. We've got enough to get through.”

James Wilson, Kenneth Vargas, Jorge Grant and James Penrice scored on the night to secure a 4-2 shootout win for Hearts - despite the St Mirren goalkeeper Zach Hemming saving Gerald Taylor’s effort. Gordon’s saves from John and Killian Phillips were important to keep his team in the tie.

"Yeah, I just kind of chucked myself across at the near post [to stop Phillips’ attempt]. It cannoned off the pair of us and out for a goal kick. It was kind of last-ditch stuff. I just threw my body in and hoped to get in the way. Thankfully, we even got the goal kick. There wasn’t a lot of goalmouth action for either goalkeeper. The one low to my right [from John] just before we scored was a good one at the post to turn that round. It's always nice when you go up the other end a few minutes later and get the goal. That got us back in the tie. So yeah, a nice night to feel that I've contributed to helping us get to the quarter-finals.”

Young Wilson’s contribution should not be overlooked. His introduction as a 63rd-minute substitute helped Hearts gain momentum. A brave header almost created a winning goal for Elton Kabangu before he was floored by St Mirren’s Alex Gogic. Wilson’s most decisive moment came when he stepped up to hit the shootout’s first penalty.

“Not only that, he hammered it in the top corner,” commented Gordon. “That's just the innocence of youth to step up there and probably take that much risk with your penalty to hit it high into the net like that. I don't think many goalkeepers are going to save that. It was a fantastic strike. He comes on now and you expect something to happen. He's lively for us, he'll run defenders, he'll make a nuisance of himself, he's got a few goals this season.

“For somebody that young to be able to come in and make the impact that he has already, not just on the pitch but in the change room as well. He's a very old head on young shoulders. He speaks up and he joins in. He's a real prospect. He was brave in the one where he got smashed right at the end. He nearly created the winner for us in the last second with a brave header to put his head in where it hurts to try and create that last chance. He's a real good player for us, a real good young player. I hope he develops and stays at hearts for a while yet. He's some talent.”

Another of Hearts’ cup heroes was Calem Nieuwenhof, the Australian midfielder who scored an 85th-minute equaliser on his comeback from 11 months out injured. “It's been great to have him back in training. He's been back training for a little while now,” said Gordon. “Obviously, he has had some really bad luck with injuries over the last year but he is a really good player. A really solid midfield player. He brings a lot to the team.

“He's a great player for us to have coming back and being fresh at this stage of the season. He is ready to go again. We are absolutely delighted for him to get a goal. He hasn't got too many but that was a very important one. Hopefully, he can continue to kick on and get more minutes because that's an area of the pitch where it's great to have somebody else coming back into the fold at this stage.

“He was on the bench last week. He never got on. You come on to a game and you're 1-0 down. Not long to go to try and help turn it around. He was fantastic. He's so laid back. I would never worry about him in any situation. There was absolutely no way he was going to be fazed coming back into that sort of action to help the team out. He's come up with a hugely vital goal for us.”

The notion that Hearts may well not have recovered from that 1-0 deficit earlier in the campaign is not lost on Gordon. “Possibly. We didn't go under when it got tough,” he pointed out. “We were getting bombarded with corners and balls into the box, but we still managed to tough it out. That was very pleasing. You can go a long way just off the back of that, especially with the quality that we've got as well. We feel as if if we can stay in games, we will create chances. We've got guys who can score goals.”

A result of all of the above is that Dundee visit Tynecastle next month with a place in the semi-finals at Hampden Park at stake. “You look for a home draw and it's been a while since we've had one,” stated Gordon. “It’s nice to get through that and get rewarded with a home tie. That'll be a difficult one. I'm sure they'll be out for revenge, especially after last week there [when Hearts won 6-0]. That'll be a difficult one.

“There are a few championship teams still in there that we could have go, but we've got another Premier team that are having a fairly solid season. It's still going to be difficult. At home, we'll look to try and win that and get ourselves a trip to Hampden, but it's going to be tough.

“We're on a good run at the moment. That breeds confidence. We look to continue that. A very difficult game coming up now. But we're back at Tynecastle and we're on a good run. We've got that confidence that we don't know when we're beat. I think we could have easily folded tonight under the pressure, especially in the first half. But we stuck in there. We ground it out until things got a little bit better for us. In the second half, we were able to put a little bit more pressure on. I don't think it was a good game or a good performance by us by any means, but we did enough to get through. Sometimes that's just what you have to do.”