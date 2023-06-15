Multiple English clubs offer contracts to Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly with a pivotal decision looming

Three English Championship clubs have offered contracts to Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly as he prepares to decide his future. Several teams in League One also covet the player’s signature, while Hearts have put forward their best deal and are awaiting a final response.

The Edinburgh club want to keep Ginnelly, 26, at Tynecastle Park on a long-term basis but he is out of contract and has stern competition for his services. He is currently weighing up a multitude of options south of the Border, with Israeli side Maccabi Haifa also interested and able to offer the prospect of Champions League football next season.

Ginnelly is keen to be closer to family and is due to make a final decision before the end of the month. He finished the season as Hearts’ second-top goalscorer with 13 goals in 41 appearances, a record bettered only by captain Lawrence Shankland. The Englishman enjoyed a productive end to the campaign with 10 goals in his final 17 games.

Talks between Hearts and Ginnelly have gone as far as they can. Tynecastle officials have made their strongest offer and must now wait to hear the player’s next move. He explained to the Evening News four weeks ago some of the issues surrounding the contract talks.

“There are a lot of people on Twitter who, if you leave a club, you’re money-hungry and whatever,” explained the forward. “I haven’t seen my family more than three times this year. It’s a long way for me to go if I want to go home – six or seven hours. These things all come into play.

“If I do decide to sign then I have to bring everybody up, so I have to make sure the deal is right. It sounds crazy but you never know what happens in life. My family is the only thing I’m bothered about. Like I said, it’s not just about a piece of paper. I need to make sure it’s right for my family and myself. I’m hoping we can come to an agreement.”

Ginnelly initially joined Hearts on loan from Preston North End in 2020 before signing a permanent two-year deal in Edinburgh the following year.