Musa Drammeh reveals he rejected two English clubs to join Hearts

EFL teams put offers to the Spaniard - but he chose Edinburgh

New Hearts forward Musa Drammeh has revealed that he rejected several contract offers, including two from English Championship clubs, to move to Tynecastle Park. He signed a three-year contract last month after leaving Sevilla B and is excited to begin his career in Scotland.

Drammeh, 22, is intrigued by fresh opportunities in the William Hill Premiership, plus the chance to play European league-stage football in the season ahead. He believes the Scottish league can help him develop into a better player as he seeks to establish himself in British football.

Speaking at Hearts’ pre-season training camp in Tenerife, the player explained that he had a number of concrete offers to consider at the end of last season. He knew he was leaving Sevilla but had not decided his next destination. Once Hearts put their contract forward, he said there was no other option in his mind.

“I think it was in the middle of May [when Hearts first made contact]. I had other options at that moment,” said Drammeh. “I had two offers from the English Championship. In January, they contacted me to go there but Sevilla said no. When I saw all the offers I had from all the teams, I had to pick Hearts because it's the best option for me.

"Scottish football, with European football, I think is going to be great for my development. I like to prove myself at something new and play in a first division. That is a lot for me.”