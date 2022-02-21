Steven Naismith staying at Hearts as St Mirren aim to appoint former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson

The 35-year-old has withdrawn from the running with former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson now firm favourite for the job in Paisley.

St Mirren had asked Hearts to speak to Naismith and also held talks with the Aberdeen player/coach Scott Brown about potentially succeeding Jim Goodwin, who moved to Pittodrie last week.

However, Robinson is the man now expected to be named as their new manager. Naismith will continue working at Riccarton, where he coaches the Hearts Under-18s in his role as football development manager and has worked with the first team on occasions this season.

He is also part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland backroom team and holds ambitions to become a first-team manager in the long term.

The news is a welcome boost for the Edinburgh club, with Naismith considered to be a coach who holds plenty potential to work at a higher level in future.

Robinson was headed to Scotland for final talks today after St Mirren officials agreed compensation with his current employers, Morecambe.

The English League One side were reluctant to lose their manager, who only arrived last summer on a three-year deal. Barring any late hitches, the 47-year-old Northern Irishman is expected to take charge of St Mirren in time for this Saturday’s Premiership match against Hearts.

He spent more than three years in charge of Motherwell between 2017 and 2020. He resigned in December 2020 and then joined Morecambe in July 2021.

