Nathaniel Atkinson on crutches as Hearts' injury problems continue ahead of Aberdeen trip

A rolled ankle forced the Australian to be substituted after only 16 minutes of the Europa Conference League tie and Hearts must let the problem settle before investigating any potential damage.

All concerned are hoping there are no long-term effects but Atkinson was put on crutches as a precaution until swelling subsides. Staff are hoping to look at him in more detail over the weekend at the club's Riccarton training base.

The Tynecastle squad were due to fly home from Italy on Friday afternoon and are preparing for Sunday's cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeen. Atkinson is rated extremely doubtful for that match at a time when Hearts are already coping with mounting injuries, particularly in defence.

First-choice centre-backs Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles both missed the 5-1 defeat in Florence along with full-back Michael Smith. Wingers Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven were also out with long-term absentees Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime.

Manager Robbie Neilson must utilise his squad and rely on younger players to compensate for the absence of so many more experienced figures. He will wait to see whether Smith or Ginnelly are available for Sunday. Toby Sibbick, who replaced Atkinson against Fiorentina, is a candidate to step into defence at Pittodrie.

Hearts head to Aberdeen hoping to end a run of just three wins in 13 games. They face a team also needing a result after just one victory in their last four following last week’s 4-0 defeat at Dundee United.

