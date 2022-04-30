Nathaniel Atkinson reflects on cup final memories, a whirlwind start in Scotland and adulation of the Hearts support

Souttar has been absent with an ankle problem since being forced off in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United in March, while Craig Halkett took a significant blow to his ankle in the 2-1 semi-final victory over Hibs at Hampden Park. Manager Robbie Neilson is insistent both players will be available for selection at the national stadium, but neither can afford any setbacks with the showpiece encounter now just three weeks away.

Atkinson found himself in a very similar situation last year while still plying his trade in his native Australia as Melbourne City advanced toward the A-League Grand Final and a meeting with Sydney FC. The 22-year-old was in a race against time to firstly free himself of injury and then prove his fitness in order to win a place in the starting XI. He managed to do so, and in spectacular fashion. After helping the side to defeat Macarthur FC 2-0 in the semis, he then scored his side’s first goal and won the man-of-the-match award as Melbourne rebounded from an early setback to beat Sydney 3-1 and lift the trophy.

"Last season was a bit different because I was injured for a lot of the season,” he said. “For me it was just about getting myself fit and in the best position to play. Thankfully this time around I'm fit and healthy with games coming in every week. Everyone is just looking forward to the 21st of May.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Atkinson celebrates during the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs. Picture: SNS

"I got about 45 minutes in the last game of the season, and then I played 85 minutes of the semi-final and the full game in the final.

“I know what it’s like for the guys, it was disappointing with Halkett going down in the semi-final. He was a big miss for the rest of the game as well. He’s a big presence and a big player for us. And Soapy has been out for a while and it’s good for us to make the final to give him some more time to get back and have something to work towards.

“I’ve had a joke with a few of the boys that I’m known for scoring in the Grand Final. It would be nice to score a goal, but the main thing is getting the win. Anything is possible."

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for the Tasmanian defender since his arrival in Edinburgh during the January transfer window. After an initial setback due to Covid-19, he made his debut against Auchinleck Talbot as Hearts began their journey to the Scottish Cup final with a 5-0 win in Ayrshire. Expected to mainly play a back-up role to Michael Smith, Atkinson was soon thrust into the starting role when the Northern Irishman suffered back spasms four days later in a 2-1 defeat to Celtic. The issue has limited Smith to just one appearance since then.

"If you were to have said to me 18 months ago I would be here right now I would probably have laughed at you,” said Atkinson. “But football moves quickly and everything happens for a reason. If you work hard, you get performances and you get these types of opportunities. I’m nothing but grateful and blessed.

“I was a bit unlucky with getting sick a couple of times. When I first got here I had Covid and then when I got back from the national team I had the flu for a couple of weeks, so I couldn't really get over that. Thank god that's over now.

“The fitness is peaking coming into some crucial games, including obviously the final, so yeah, I couldn't be happier at the moment.”

Fitness is the key message swirling around the club’s training ground at the moment. Head coach Robbie Neilson has doubled down on his training demands over the next couple of weeks as he wants his players to match the intensity of Rangers, who face rivals Celtic this weekend in between two Europa League semi-final ties against RB Leipzig, before a cooling off period prior to the final.

“We've had a bit of a tougher week than usual just trying to keep our fitness going into the final,” admitted Atkinson. “Rangers have got some big games coming up, so obviously they're going to be fit. We just want to be the same and keep the fitness up for the coming league games going into the final.”

Atkinson is already a popular player with the club’s support, but being part of the first Hearts team to win a trophy in a decade would elevate him into hero status just five months into a three-and-a-half-year deal. He’s already experienced the devotion of football fans in Edinburgh, but it would be on another level if they’re able to bring the cup back to the capital next month.

“The fans here eat and breathe football and would die for their club and go to every single game,” he said. “In Australia it’s a bit different because we’re fighting with different codes of supports and it’s just not as popular in Australia. So, when you come here it’s a bit of a shock to the system that everyone recognises you.

“I have met a few fans out and about. I’ve had a couple of old people come up and a couple of young people as well. I try to steer away from Cammy Devlin because when I walk around with him we tend to get stopped a bit more.”

Message from the editor