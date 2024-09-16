Nathaniel Atkinson speaks on his Hearts experience as he leaves to join a new club

SNS Group

The Australian internationalist has returned to his homeland

Nathaniel Atkinson has finalised his exit from Hearts and returned to his native Australia. After being deemed surplus to requirements at Tynecastle Park, the defender has rejoined Melbourne City on a permanent basis. He signed a three-year contract and was announced alongside winger Yonatan Cohen.

Atkinson left Melbourne for Gorgie in 2022 but was made available for transfer by Hearts this summer as his contract entered its final year. Head coach Steven Naismith stated he would not be part of the first-team squad, and he has now headed home.

A statement issued by the Edinburgh club read: “Nathaniel Atkinson has left Hearts to join Melbourne City. The full-back makes the move back to the A-League side on a permanent basis. 25-year-old Nathaniel joined the Jambos in January 2022 and would go on to make 72 appearances in maroon, scoring three times. Everyone at Hearts thanks Nathaniel for his time at the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Speaking to the Melbourne City website, Atkinson said he enjoyed his two and a half years in Scotland. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come back to Melbourne City, a place that feels like home to me,” he said. “My time at Hearts was a fantastic experience, but I’m excited to be back where it all started and contribute to the team’s future success.

“I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person, and I can’t wait to bring that experience to the pitch. I’ve missed the incredible support of the City fans, and I can’t wait to run out at AAMI Park again this season.”

In a separate post on social media, Atkinson went into more detail on the situation at Tynecastle with Hearts currently bottom of the league. “Thank you Hearts,” he said. “Memories to last a lifetime. Friends for life. What a club, god bless and all the best. They'll turn this around without a doubt.”