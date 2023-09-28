Nathaniel Atkinson's scan results confirmed as Hearts prepare to do without their Australian defender

After being stretchered off at St Mirren, a medical diagnosis has ruled the player out

Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson is expected to miss at least the next two months due to an ankle injury sustained at St Mirren last week. He was sent for medical scans which have confirmed ligament damage in the area, ruling the player out of action for a number of weeks.

The Edinburgh club will hope he can return in time for a busy run of fixtures in December, however he will be given longer to recover if necessary. The news comes with Hearts already missing a number of first-team regulars through injury, including goalkeeper Craig Gordon, centre-back Craig Halkett, left-back Alex Cochrane and forward Barrie McKay.

Atkinson was stretchered off after 45 minutes in Paisley on Saturday. He landed awkwardly following a tussle with the St Mirren defender Scott Tanser. At full-time, the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith revealed that the club’s physiotherapists identified an ankle problem. The player was sent for a scan on Monday which confirmed the extent of the damage.

Atkinson will now miss a number of matches at club level during the weeks ahead, plus four international games for Australia. The Socceroos are due to play friendlies against England and New Zealand in London during October’s international break before facing two World Cup qualifiers in November.