'Natural order at Hampden it is then': Hearts fans react to drawing Edinburgh derby rivals Hibs in Scottish Cup semi-final
Hearts were drawn against rivals Hibs in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as the Jambos look to mark the 10-year anniversary of their most famous derby win with another Hampden triumph.
Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media:
@anasthemanace51: "We can absolutely WIN this @ScottishCup tie. But everyone at Hampden must give it everything they have to bring home the victory. I can see this being a nerve racking game, but definitely WINNABLE.”
@scottishchicp: “Already can't be a**** with the nerves in the build up to the semi final. I don't want to hear those of you who are "never nervous against Hibs". I am OK.”
@DMcIver22: “Robbie Neilson is either going to have the biggest redemption story ever seen or have fans calling for him to be sacked despite getting third. What a laugh.”
@nicolhay: “All set for the Hearts v Celtic III: Third Time’s The Charm.”
@RonCashman: "Damn! We can’t beat them 5:1 in the Final! Never mind. That score will do nicely in the semi - and then again as we smash what remains of the Old Firm to win the Cup!”
@KennyJa10705944: "YAS !!!! Karma. Beat them and guaranteed Euro group football. £4m+ remember they voted to demote us. Ultimate karma. Do it hearts”
@liampatterson74: "Natural order at hampden as usual then.”
@matt_newsum: "Hoping Hearts channel the Paul Hartley/Rudi Skacel vibe for this one... Mon the JTs!”
@SleevesElliott: “Cup final imminent. What a way to celebrate the ten year anniversary it would be by winning it again!!”
@lewiswotsin51: "Hearts vs Hibs at Hampden. A fixture Hibs have literally never won. We’ll do this standing on our heads.”