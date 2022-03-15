'Natural order at Hampden it is then': Hearts fans react to drawing Edinburgh derby rivals Hibs in Scottish Cup semi-final

Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media:

@anasthemanace51: "We can absolutely WIN this @ScottishCup tie. But everyone at Hampden must give it everything they have to bring home the victory. I can see this being a nerve racking game, but definitely WINNABLE.”

@scottishchicp: “Already can't be a**** with the nerves in the build up to the semi final. I don't want to hear those of you who are "never nervous against Hibs". I am OK.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Boyce celebrates scoring the winning goal the last time Hearts and Hibs faced off against each other at Hampden Park in 2020. Picture: SNS

@DMcIver22: “Robbie Neilson is either going to have the biggest redemption story ever seen or have fans calling for him to be sacked despite getting third. What a laugh.”

@nicolhay: “All set for the Hearts v Celtic III: Third Time’s The Charm.”

@RonCashman: "Damn! We can’t beat them 5:1 in the Final! Never mind. That score will do nicely in the semi - and then again as we smash what remains of the Old Firm to win the Cup!”

@KennyJa10705944: "YAS !!!! Karma. Beat them and guaranteed Euro group football. £4m+ remember they voted to demote us. Ultimate karma. Do it hearts”

@liampatterson74: "Natural order at hampden as usual then.”

@matt_newsum: "Hoping Hearts channel the Paul Hartley/Rudi Skacel vibe for this one... Mon the JTs!”

@SleevesElliott: “Cup final imminent. What a way to celebrate the ten year anniversary it would be by winning it again!!”

@lewiswotsin51: "Hearts vs Hibs at Hampden. A fixture Hibs have literally never won. We’ll do this standing on our heads.”

Message from the editor