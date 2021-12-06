Need for another forward: Hearts fans react to 1-0 win at Livingston

Steven Shaw posted on the Edinburgh Evening News Hearts Alerts Facebook page: “Livi destroyed us 1st half and we were very lucky to come away with 3 points. 2nd half we were much more dominant, however still rode our luck. Great finish from Boyce but once again, Scotland's no 1 had made sure we took the points. Woodburn imo is a passenger. Right decision to take him off and replace with Haring.

Alan Templeton wrote: “Great result. We need to learn to win when we play badly. Craig Gordon is a legend!”

@CraigAHamil tweeted: “Get that new contract extension offered to Peter Haring ASAP. He loves Edinburgh/Hearts and we love him. Game changer. Would hate to see him leave. He deserves to play European football in a maroon jersey.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston's Tom Parkes holds onto Armand Gnanduillet, who missed a couple of chances for Hearts when he came on

@stephen65604675: “Big credit to Robbie for taking of woodburn to change the game takes balls hopefully we won’t see woodburn or gnando play again.”

@smclean1986: “Gnaduillet and Woodburn need to shape up or ship out, they can’t have many more chances left.”

@TheHeartsReview: “With January just around the corner hopefully we are in a position to find suitable replacements for Gnanduillet and Woodburn, a Right Back probably required as well but adding fire power needs to be key, the chances we created today but unable to finish really infuriated me.”

@RobertMitchell_: “Need another goal scorer to come in during the transfer window or we are screwed without Boyce, can’t rely on him every game”

Message from the editor