Need for another forward: Hearts fans react to 1-0 win at Livingston
Hearts fans were full of praise for game-changing performances from Craig Gordon and Peter Haring in the 1-0 win at Livingston, but were not overly impressed with Ben Woodburn or Armand Gnaduillet.
Steven Shaw posted on the Edinburgh Evening News Hearts Alerts Facebook page: “Livi destroyed us 1st half and we were very lucky to come away with 3 points. 2nd half we were much more dominant, however still rode our luck. Great finish from Boyce but once again, Scotland's no 1 had made sure we took the points. Woodburn imo is a passenger. Right decision to take him off and replace with Haring.
Alan Templeton wrote: “Great result. We need to learn to win when we play badly. Craig Gordon is a legend!”
@CraigAHamil tweeted: “Get that new contract extension offered to Peter Haring ASAP. He loves Edinburgh/Hearts and we love him. Game changer. Would hate to see him leave. He deserves to play European football in a maroon jersey.”
@stephen65604675: “Big credit to Robbie for taking of woodburn to change the game takes balls hopefully we won’t see woodburn or gnando play again.”
@smclean1986: “Gnaduillet and Woodburn need to shape up or ship out, they can’t have many more chances left.”
@TheHeartsReview: “With January just around the corner hopefully we are in a position to find suitable replacements for Gnanduillet and Woodburn, a Right Back probably required as well but adding fire power needs to be key, the chances we created today but unable to finish really infuriated me.”
@RobertMitchell_: “Need another goal scorer to come in during the transfer window or we are screwed without Boyce, can’t rely on him every game”