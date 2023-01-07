'Need to change shape with only 4 defenders fit, much improved second half, nowhere good enough': Hearts fans react to 1-1 draw with St Mirren
Hearts fans react online after Robbie Neilson’s side fight back to earn a 1-1 draw at St Mirren.
@CalGour15: “Better second half. We really need to stop playing 3 at the back when we only have 4 defenders available.”
@_RachLM: "+1 given how poor we played, I’ll take it, I guess. Going to need a much better display next week at Tynecastle.”
@DMcIver22: "Draw a fair result. We were awful in that first half but massively improved in the second. We cannot play a three when we don't have the personnel for it. The four worked so, so much better. Considering how bad we were in the 1st half – not a bad point in the slightest.”
@RonCashman: "Hearts should have won it in the 2nd half, with Shanks free header – but a draw is ok against the only team to beat Celtic this season.”
@M1KEYI3: "Look, I know it doesn’t look fantastic but that’s probably a fair result. St mirren have been good at home this season so I’m not overly surprised it ended a draw.”
@Adzz51: "Nowhere near good enough from so many players.”
@brianfdouglas: "What do we do with all that possession? Almost nothing. One freak goal apiece but they are much more incisive than us on the occasions when they have the ball. 3 points at Tynecastle will be hard to achieve.”
@burnsyb11: “We are such an inconsistent team!!!!!”
@littlegoldfish8: "Horrendous performance today. I'd be astonished if any player gets more than 5 points for today's game.”
@pedromccarter: "Need to start turning up for 90 minutes! Playing ok in 1 half is no where near good enough.”