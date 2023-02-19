This is how the fans reacted to the disappointment on social media...

@ohahgrantona: “Club needs a serious look at itself this has been coming & it's mostly due to how we set up. The board must demand more from Robbie the style is poor if he cant deliver then we must find the right replacement. The players today should be giving wages to travelling fans as dire.”

@JamboRyan1874: "When is Robbie going to realise McKay doesn’t deserve to start in this squad?”

A disgruntled Hearts support watches on after Jonathan Obika opened the scoring for Motherwell. Picture: SNS

@GordonEdwards19: "Far to slow in possession every week, go behind and need to chase the game far too often, don't have the players to fight when required in certain games...subs just not good enough either, we have rode our luck too many times this season and it's starting to run out!!”

@ayhutton: "Awful performance based on confused formation and tactics and a clear lack of desire or attacking intent.”

@ellsmith1203: "We will not progress unless we ditch 3 at the back. It leaves you massively overrun in midfield with only 2, and especially when you have Mckay who’s a complete luxury. Hibs who have been rubbish only 5 pointe behind. Garbage once again.”

@smclean1986: "Getting good results while playing bad only gets you so far, eventually the results will start to mirror the displays.”

@DougieDougiek74: "Shocking absolutely shocking. Outfought and the players need a damn good look at themselves they can't expect to turn up and win.”

@GrantLacey1: "Credit to Motherwell who did their job and got the points they deserved. Hearts however never had one player in that squad today that gets pass marks. Outfought and outthought in every area of the park. Simply not good enough!”

@gwlsn: "One of the worst performances I've seen from us all season. An absolute disgrace. Over 2000 fans travelled to the game and this is what they get?”

@KW_712: "The worst hearts performance since Craig Levein left. No defence was shocking, no communication, creativity (what’s that) - let Motherwell play their game and they deserved their win.”

