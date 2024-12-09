Neil Critchley gives his view on Hearts contracts and Lawrence Shankland's situation

The Tynecastle head coach explains his main focus

Neil Critchley believes Hearts must tailor their approach to new contracts to each individual player and their circumstances, stressing that the club must protect themselves when it comes to issuing new deals.

A host of experience players are in the final year of their deals at Tynecastle Park, including captain Lawrence Shankland, goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Zander Clark, plus winger Barrie McKay and forward Liam Boyce. Not all of them will be offered an extension.

Critchley, the Hearts head coach, explained where is immediate focus lies with eight domestic and European fixtures to contend with throughout the month of December. “That's different for every individual and we also have to be mindful that they're contracted to play and contribute for Hearts,” said Critchley.

“That's what they get paid to do so we have to protect ourselves. We also think that, if we know and it's right for that individual, then at some point you sit down and you have those conversations face-to-face and explain reasoning for the decisions that you make.

“At this moment in time, we're in a busy period of fixtures and honestly, it sounds boring, it's a cliché but I just look at how do we try to win each game. Everything else is further down the line at this moment in time.”

Critchley wants Shankland to concentrate on football despite the contract issue. Talks with Hearts over an extension ended last year without an agreement. “That's obviously between Lawrence and the club,” said the Englishman. “Everyone's fully aware that his contract's running down and he'll be out of contract in the summer. I know there were talks prior to me being here but obviously I've just been concentrating on trying to help Lawrence to find his form of the last couple of seasons.

“That's my main focus at the moment and he's the captain of the team. Up to the penalty area, he's been playing very well and contributing, he's just missed that final little bit. I think it's gone on slightly longer this year but he hasn't scored many goals at a similar period of last season where he's at now. So I'm hoping that, when he hits the back of the net, he'll go on a run and he can have a really strong second half of the season.”