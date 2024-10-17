Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce has provided an example of what Neil Critchley could achieve at Hearts, it’s been claimed.

Neil Critchley has been told that Steve Bruce has shown him how to win round his Hearts doubters.

The former Blackpool and QPR boss has been named Hearts head coach on a deal until 2027. He takes charge of his first Premiership match this Saturday when St Mirren come to Tynecastle, as the Jambos hunt a first domestic win this season.

Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod has provided his take on the ex-Seasiders boss’ move to Gorgie, comparing it with the mixed reaction Steve Bruce coming in at Bloomfield Road initially. He’s since won a Manager of the Month award, and with a path to adoration in the Hearts fold on offer, Ormerod hopes the best for Critchley.

He told The Gazette: “I always got on really well with Neil, I think he’s a fantastic coach who’s very knowledgeable about football, I wish him all the best. He did a fantastic job the first time around with Blackpool, and whatever reason it didn’t work out the second - it can happen.

“If he can go up there and do well then he’ll be absolutely adored. It’s a competitive league where you have Celtic and Rangers who are just out in front because they’re world famous clubs - they’ve got that global pull. It’s unbelievably difficult for a manager on the resources at some of the other teams to make a dent on the top two.

“It’ll be good for Neil to go away and challenge himself, it’s the same as a player. He’ll be a lot more knowledgeable now after his second spell with Blackpool than he was when he left the first time. He’s been at Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard and has seen how the Premier League is. He’s been under Jurgen Klopp in the youth team at Liverpool. All these things are feathers in his bow.

“Hearts is a big club, and their derby with Hibernian is probably the second biggest after the Glasgow one. Hearts fans will only be as sceptical as Blackpool fans were when Steve Bruce got the job, before he won his first four and got manager of the month after being out of the game for so long.

“Hopefully he can have a similar start, and that might turn the tide for him, but no one knows until he’s got his feet under the desk. What I can say in Neil Critchley’s defence is, I’ve never spoken to a player who had a bad word to say about him, which is very unusual. He’s a genuine bloke who tries to improve you.”