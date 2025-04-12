Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hearts head coach has responded to disgruntlement in the away end after a bottom six Premiership slot was confirmed.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has responded to the booing from fans after a 0-0 draw with Motherwell.

The Premiership stalemate at Fir Park means that the Jambos will finish this season in the bottom six. Lawrence Shankland missed chances towards the end of the game and Sander Kartum had an opportunity go abegging in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that they won’t be in European football via the league this term and must win the Scottish Cup to land a league phase position. They face Aberdeen at Hampden in the semi-final stage next week but ahead of it, fans showed their anger in Lanarkshire with loud boos as the players walked off the park.

Hearts head coach responds to anger

Having had the chance to wrap it up against Dundee United last time out with St Mirren in the top six at Hearts’ expense, Critchley can understand the anger. He said: “Of course, yes. We're all frustrated, massively frustrated. We wanted to come here and win. It's not just on today. You've got to look at other performances and other games that we could have maybe got something from.

“Under normal circumstances, you'd probably say, nil-nil, clean sheet, a point away from home is okay, but not today. And we weren't good enough. So, look, we have a really big game next week where we can show a positive response. And we've got five games where we need to win as many games as possible.15 points to play for. I would always acknowledge the fans, always.

“Out of respect, they've come here and paid money to come and follow their team in great numbers. They're entitled to have their say and their opinion. I have no issue with that whatsoever. I'll always acknowledge the supporters because they are the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added on the game: “It was a hugely disappointing day, yeah. I don't think we played well enough in the game, particularly the first half. A bit tentative in everything, in and out of position. I thought we improved. Second half, had a lot of territory and created some chances, but then failed with our chances that we created. That was probably a story of last week and this week. You need one of them to go in, or at least to make the goalkeeper work, and we didn't do that. That's on us as a group, so it's a very disappointing day.”

Hampden focus

Now attention turns to Mount Florida next weekend. Critchley added: “I think that game speaks for itself. When you go to a semi-final at Hampden, I don't think motivation will be a problem. Naturally, we're all disappointed at this moment in time and feeling down, but I just said to the players that as a group we now have to respond and make sure when we come back in on Monday we're preparing properly and positive, ready to go to Hampden and play a game that will be different than today.

“Second half, we had a lot of momentum. We're an away team, we're pushing them back and it takes that one moment and that one maybe sometimes falling for you in the box. I think we had one off the line as well at the back post and a few shots that went over the bar. You're waiting for that one moment to fall for you and I say we had those moments, but unfortunately we failed when we created them.

“We weren't good enough to win the game. I still think we were the better team and created the best chances, but sometimes that's football and we have to respond from that. We have to get over it. We've got 15 points, five games and we have to try and win as many as we can between now and the end of the season. “