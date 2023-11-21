Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Warnock has reiterated his desire to work in Scotland and mount a challenge to Celtic and Rangers. The 74-year-old left Huddersfield Town in September and said he will look at other opportunities after Christmas.

He admitted a job north of the border would appeal in an interview with Sky Sports. Declaring an allegiance to Rangers, Warnock praised the atmosphere at Celtic and spoke warmly of Edinburgh clubs Hibs and Hearts. He also revealed he applied for the Aberdeen manager's job.

"There are some lovely clubs," said Warnock. "I've always wanted to have a go at Celtic and Rangers. I love Rangers. I'm a Rangers fan as well down here, only because Ally McCoist is Rangers and it's me and him against Alan Brazil [on Talksport] who's a mad Celtic [fan].

"I remember going to Celtic when Gordon Strachan was there and he invited me into the office. Great day. I mean the passion - Celtic fans and Rangers fans. I've always thought the same about the Edinburgh clubs. Nick Montgomery, one of my old players, is managing Hibernian now so I hope they do really well.

"I remember applying for the Aberdeen job once and I never got a reply at all. I asked Laurent D'Jaffo, one of my ex-players who was at Aberdeen: 'What's it like up there Laurent?' He went: 'Gaffer, it's the only place the seagulls never land! The coldest place on earth.'

"I never got a reply to Aberdeen but you just don't know what's around the corner. I'm fascinated with challenges now, so that's what I want to do. If there is another one after Christmas, I'll take it on board."

