Robbie Neilson reveals details of six Hearts injuries, admitting: 'I've never been involved in anything like it in 25 years'

The Edinburgh club suffered six injuries while United lost defender Ryan Edwards to a head knock in a physical encounter between two teams pursuing European football.

Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Devlin, Alex Cochrane, Nathaniel Atkinson, John Souttar and Josh Ginnelly all sustained different injuries, leaving Neilson to count the cost of the trip to Tayside.

Hearts scored in the opening minute through Liam Boyce but United struck through Liam Smith and a Nicky Clark penalty in the second half. They led 2-1 before Craig Halkett’s late equaliser.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and assistant Lee McCulloch look frustrated during the 2-2 draw at Tannadice.

“I’ve never been involved in something like this in my 25 years in football. It was unbelievable,” said Neilson. “We started the game really well and then we got injury after injury after injury.

“We had to take Nat off at half-time and then we lost John Souttar as well. For us to fight back and get a point, I’m delighted. The whole continuity of the team altered.

“Andy Halliday came on, started at right-back then right wing-back, left-back, left wing-back, central midfield. Boycie was the same, moving everywhere. Peter Haring dropped to centre-half.

“Every sub was an injury. Gary came off then we had to put a defender on. It made it difficult but we know how we have to play. We did all right, but not enough to win the game.

“John has a sore ankle. To be honest, I’m not really sure – they were just coming off. Gary hurt his hand, Cochrane is concussion, Devlin was a hamstring. They have a couple of days off so they will be back on Tuesday.

“There were that many changes but we dug out a point. We’ve got seven points from a tough week. Josh got injured as well at the end. It’s one of those days and hopefully we don’t have too many more.

“It’s important to be resilient. Dundee United are a good team. We started the game well, we got a foothold in it but came out for the second half and lost a goal right from the start. We were fighting to get back in it but credit to the players. We kept believing, kept doing the right things and with a couple of chances we could have won.”

United’s assistant coach Liam Fox felt his team fought bravely for a draw. “We are disappointed. You have to give Hearts respect because they are the third best team in the country and have some great players,” he said. “When you’re ahead in a game and don’t see it out, especially from a set-piece, you have to feel disappointment.

“We got a reaction to the performance and result on Wednesday [at Livingston]. It’s shootout football between now and the end of the season, it’s so tight. If we can get the same attitude and application we have had in the past we’ll give ourselves a good chance [of Europe].

“There are plenty other teams in the same position who will be thinking the same. So many things happened in the game, substitutions, incidents, fouls – I thought it was a great advert. It was two teams having a go at each other with plenty to play for.”

