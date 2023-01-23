'Neilson surely a Hearts legend, Sibbick absolutely unbelievable, Porteous cements his legacy': Hearts fans react to 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Hibs
Hearts defeated Hibs 3-0 at Easter Road in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
Here’s how their fans reacted to the result on social media...
@_RachLM: "Heart of Midlothian. The love of my life.”
@ClaudiuBerbece: “Loved @tobysibbick’s @rmcgowan89 moment in the Cup v Hibs! Two thrashings in the space of one month! Can’t remember the last time it felt so good to support the Hearts!”
@richard_1874: "Never been as nervous or emotional wreck inside!! Not at our best and yet we STILL beat them!!!”
@littlegoldfish8: "So satisfying to see Hearts playing so poorly and still winning 3-0 so happy for Toby Sibbick getting a goal at the end. Composed finish. Shankland however was never a sending off. Neither were yellow card offences.”
@ScottiBrown87: "Robbie surely a hearts legend now! What a team. @tobysibbick absolutely UNBELIEVABLE.”
@marcrf1874: "Neilson should stay in the stand more often at Easter Road.”
@davierussell04: "Ryan Porteous cements his Hibs legacy by never winning a single f****** Edinburgh Derby in his entire 7 year career there. Now THAT…is Hibs class.”
@iWatchGolazos: "Disappointing Shankland saw red, but there’s no doubt who runs Edinburgh.”
@ChrissyWilson__: "Here we go, 10 in a row, another win in Leith, nothing like it. #HMFC”
@DMcIver22: "We were absolutely minging for 95% of that game and still absolutely bodied them.”
@SWhyte1874: “Absolutely amazing result. We didn't play well but didn't need to, to beat that lot. Gorgie rules!!!!”
@michals_1910: "We beat them again. It's nothing new. There's only two teams in Edinburgh - Hearts and Hearts reserves!”