Here’s how their fans reacted to the result on social media...

@_RachLM: "Heart of Midlothian. The love of my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ClaudiuBerbece: “Loved @tobysibbick’s @rmcgowan89 moment in the Cup v Hibs! Two thrashings in the space of one month! Can’t remember the last time it felt so good to support the Hearts!”

The Hearts players celebrate in front of a jubilant away support after Toby Sibbick put them 3-0 ahead. Picture: SNS

@richard_1874: "Never been as nervous or emotional wreck inside!! Not at our best and yet we STILL beat them!!!”

@littlegoldfish8: "So satisfying to see Hearts playing so poorly and still winning 3-0 so happy for Toby Sibbick getting a goal at the end. Composed finish. Shankland however was never a sending off. Neither were yellow card offences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ScottiBrown87: "Robbie surely a hearts legend now! What a team. @tobysibbick absolutely UNBELIEVABLE.”

@marcrf1874: "Neilson should stay in the stand more often at Easter Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@davierussell04: "Ryan Porteous cements his Hibs legacy by never winning a single f****** Edinburgh Derby in his entire 7 year career there. Now THAT…is Hibs class.”

@iWatchGolazos: "Disappointing Shankland saw red, but there’s no doubt who runs Edinburgh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ChrissyWilson__: "Here we go, 10 in a row, another win in Leith, nothing like it. #HMFC”

@DMcIver22: "We were absolutely minging for 95% of that game and still absolutely bodied them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@SWhyte1874: “Absolutely amazing result. We didn't play well but didn't need to, to beat that lot. Gorgie rules!!!!”

@michals_1910: "We beat them again. It's nothing new. There's only two teams in Edinburgh - Hearts and Hearts reserves!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Message from the editor