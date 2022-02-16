Robbie Neilson delivers timely league message as he reacts to Hearts' Scottish Cup draw

Beating Livingston on penalties last Saturday earned the Edinburgh club a place in the last eight alongside Saints, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Dundee United, Motherwell and Hibs.

Manager Neilson is content to be playing at home against the Paisley side. Prior to that game, Hearts face Premiership trips to St Johnstone, St Mirren and Dundee United, plus a home game against Aberdeen.

“I’m pleased to get a home game, that’s all you are looking for at this stage,” Neilson told the Evening News. “We play St Mirren away from home in the league next week so that will give us an idea of where they are.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson at Riccarton.

“It’s not very often you don’t have any upsets in the cup but there were none at all over the weekend there. It’s going to be a good run-in for the tournament with only Premiership teams left.

“We have St Johnstone, St Mirren, Aberdeen and Dundee United before the cup. There is no point looking too far ahead just now because that next cup tie is quite far away.

“We have to make sure we concentrate on the league, win these games and hopefully then take that form into the cup game with St Mirren.”

That quartet of league fixtures starts this weekend at McDiarmid Park with Hearts reporting no fresh injury concerns.

“The boys are all good,” added Neilson. “We are only waiting on Craig Halkett coming back. He’s the last one, touch wood. Everyone else came through from the weekend okay.”

