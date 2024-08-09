New contracts for the Hearts management team

SNS Group

All four coaches have signed new deals with the club

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have extended the contracts of their management team by another 12 months following last season’s third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership. Head coach Steven Naismith, assistants Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest, plus goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher have all signed new deals until summer 2026.

Their work helped Hearts secure third spot and guaranteed European league-stage football for this season. The Tynecastle side face either Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih of Ukraine or Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off later this month. Victory secures a league-stage place in the Europa, defeat means dropping into the Conference League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naismith and his management team were contracted to the Edinburgh club until 2025 but Hearts invoked their option to keep them in Gorgie for at least another year. Chief executive Andrew McKinlay outlined his delight at securing the futures of all four men on the official Hearts website.

“I’m extremely pleased that we have secured Steven, Gordon, Frankie and Paul’s services for another year beyond this campaign,” he said. “The progress made on the pitch last season was there for all to see and because of that, we have a truly exciting year ahead of us.

“By extending the coaching team’s contracts, we are reiterating our trust in them and confirming our belief that they can continue to take the team on an upwards trajectory. Good coaching teams aren’t always in abundance and other clubs are always on the lookout, so the club also has peace of mind in terms of protecting its assets.

“Steven, Gordon, Frankie and Paul have started the team on a journey and I’m very much looking forward to seeing where they can take us.”