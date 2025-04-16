New contracts signed as Hearts tie up players for the future - plus a vital option

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Wilson and Adam Forrester have signed new deals at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have completed contract negotiations with teenage Scotland international striker James Wilson and 20-year-old right-back Adam Forrester. Both players have signed new deals at Tynecastle Park as the club keep hold of two of their most promising youth academy graduates.

Wilson’s contract now runs until 2027 and includes an option to extend further thereafter. The forward held talks with Scottish and English clubs before agreeing to sign professional terms with Hearts in 2023 and has now committed his future to the club. Forrester signed a deal until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two players have become first-team regular this season, with scoring six goals in 28 appearances so far and becoming Scotland’s youngester ever international footballer. Forrester has also played 28 times and made his Scotland Under-21 debut last month.

“It’s great news that both James and Adam have committed their futures to the club,” head coach Neil Critchley told the official Hearts website. “They have both contributed massively to the first-team in their debut seasons and with more important games to come, we’re confident that their attitude towards learning and their desire to improve means that they have a big future at the club.

“It’s important to remember that neither are the finished article yet. They are young players who will continue to develop and the experiences they’ve encountered this season will be invaluable to their growth as first-team players. We’re very proud to see two Hearts Academy graduates rewarded with fully merited new contracts and great deal of credit goes to our academy staff. We look forward to watching them pull on the maroon shirt in the months and years ahead.”

SPFL progress is part of the Hearts future with more Riccarton kids to come

Hearts hold both players in high regard and want to continue developing them into first-team mainstays over the coming months and years. The club are also looking to introduce more academy graduates to the senior squad as and when appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued earlier today, Hearts explained the new contracts. It read: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that Hearts Academy graduates James Wilson and Adam Forrester have both signed new contracts.

“James has penned a new deal until 2027, with potential extensions, while Adam has committed his future to the club until 2028. Aged 18 and 20 respectively, the duo have enjoyed breakthrough campaigns at Tynecastle Park.

“James cemented his place in the first-team squad and to date has scored six times, in the process becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer in Europe. “He was called up the national team and won his first ever full cap in last month’s Nations League play-off against Greece at Hampden.

“Adam made his first team debut against Ross County in September, before making his European bow the following week in the 2-1 win over Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan. Having made 28 appearances in maroon to date, Adam’s form was recognised by the national set up last month when he was called up to the Scotland U21 squad, and he would go on to win two caps.

“The pair’s stories will now continue in Gorgie.”