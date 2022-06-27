New date for Hibs v Hearts as Edinburgh derby is moved

Hibs and Hearts were due to meet at Easter Road on Saturday, August 6, in a 3pm kick-off. That match will now be shown live by Sky Sports on Sunday, August 7, at 12pm.

The broascaster has chosen the Capital clash as an attractive fixture with both sides eager to start the season strongly. It will also be the first time managers Robbie Neilson and Lee Johnson face each other.

Those two were Hearts team-mates back in 2006 when Johnson spent a brief spell in Gorgie during his playing career. He was appointed to replace Shaun Maloney at Easter Road and is now preparing his squad at their pre-season base in Portugal.

Hearts are in southern Spain for their training camp which finishes with a friendly against Europa FC on Thursday evening ahead of departure back to Edinburgh on Friday.

They start the 2022/23 league campaign at home to Ross County on Saturday, July 30, while Hibs begin with a trip to McDiarmid Park to play St Johnstone.

Hearts went unbeaten against their Edinburgh rivals throughout last season as they finished third in the top flight and qualified for European competition.

Hibs will be eager to redress the balance after two goalless draws and a 3-1 defeat against the Tynecastle side in the league, plus a 2-1 loss at Hampden Park in April’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

