New date revealed for Hearts' trip to Dundee

Hearts will travel to Dens Park to face Dundee on Tuesday, 23 October.

The teams were due to face other in the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter on Saturday, 27 October.

With the league leaders' involvement in the Betfred Cup semi-final that weekend the match with Neil McCann's side has been re-scheduled and brought forward to the midweek with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It will mean a busy period for Hearts at the end of October and start of November. They welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle on the 20th before the trip to Dens. Then on Sunday the 28th they take on Celtic at BT Murrayfield in the semi-final ahead of the first Edinburgh derby of the season on the 31st.

The hectic schedule is completed with a trip to Celtic Park on Saturday, 3 November.