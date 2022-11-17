Existing directors Stuart Wallace and Alastair Bruce will formally step down at the group’s AGM on December 15. Wallace is a former FoH chairman who has been involved for six years, whilst Bruce has served three terms comprising nine years in total. Graham Robertson and Jim Burberry are the only two replacements nominated and are therefore poised to be voted in on the same day.

Robertson, 65, is managing director and owner of Argyle International Limited. Under the “Greengauge” brand, AIL supply indoor and outdoor artificial bowling surfaces, plus a range of bowling equipment and stock, all from from their base in Tranent. Robertson has been involved in bowling throughout his life and represented Scotland more than 200 times. He captained his country indoors more than any other player and won more than 25 major indoor and outdoor titles. For 15 years, Robertson was national director of coaching for bowls across the nation. He has been a lifelong Hearts supporter and was running a supporters’ club whilst still in his teens.

Burberry, 60, is a recently-retired professional tax advisor. For 30 years – 20 as a partner – he provided consultancy services and compliance advice on VAT, first with PricewaterhouseCoopers and then with RMS UK. He worked extensively with membership organisations in the not-for-profit sector, advising them on a wide range of business and regulatory issues. Prior to becoming a business professional, Burberry served in the Army and then worked as a senior officer in Customs & Excise. He is a lifelong Hearts fan, continuing a family tradition which stretches back to before World War II.

The Foundation welcomed two new directors almost a year ago when Gerry Mallon and Andrew Brown joined the board, whilst Louise Strutt was re-elected at the same time. Mallon has since taken over from Wallace as chairman and now sits on the Hearts club board alongside fellow FoH director Donald Cumming. “This is a chance for us to bring some new skills and fresh legs onto the pitch,” Mallon, a former Irish FA chairman, told the Evening News. “Stuart Wallace and Alastair Bruce have done an incredible job. They have both served many years as an FoH director. The Foundation would not in any way have the organisation it has now without either of them.

“Stuart has led from the front and everybody can see the amazing work he has done. Alastair is very much our unsung hero. Almost all the communications and great words that emerged from the Foundation over the years have come from his pen. He has an amazing way with words and has given so much of himself with great modesty. He has always worked with the club behind the scenes. Both these guys have been truly outstanding. We will get new energy and new ideas from a couple of new members joining the board. Hopefully we can unlock some volunteers in time as well.”