The Northern Irishman’s deal had been due to expire in summer 2023 but he has agreed an extension for 12 months, which also includes the option of a further year. At 31, Boyce is now committed to the Edinburgh club for the foreseeable future.

He suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament against St Johnstone in August and is hopeful of returning to action next spring. He is currently in the middle of a rehabilitation programme at Hearts’ Riccarton training base on the outskirts of the city.

“It’s great news that Liam has committed his future to the club,” manager Robbie Neilson told the Hearts website. “He’s an integral part of the team and really suits our style of play, so to know that he’s going to be here longer is really positive. We’re not rushing him, he’ll continue to rehab and build up his fitness. When he’s ready to be involved then we’ll involve him.”

Boyce joined Hearts from Burton Albion in January 2020 and has scored 35 times in 87 appearances. Joe Savage, the club’s sporting director, said: “Liam’s a top player and we want to look after him, as we do with all of our players.

“It was obviously a massive blow to lose him for so long but it gave everyone a chance to sit down and discuss things, and we’re really happy that we were all in agreement that his future is with Hearts.

“There is a further year’s option on his contract and I’m pretty confident that we’ll see Boycie continue to bang in the goals beyond 2024.”