New Hearts kit goes on sale with redesigned logo

The traditional maroon jersey, made by Umbro, contains a classic design for the 2022/23 campaign and will be worn both domestically and in European competition. It also features a white collar and cuffs, an embroidered Hearts club badge and a heart on the cuff and back of the neck.

MND Scotland retain pride of place across the chest after the charity struck a deal last summer to have their name on Hearts’ shirts, aided by funding from Dell Technologies. The new MND logo gives the shirt a fresh look which is certain to appeal to supporters.

To date, Hearts have raised £85,000 for MND Scotland and chief executive Andrew McKinlay explained how the MND Scotland partnership has benefitted both parties.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted to have been chosen by MND Scotland as the first place to unveil their magnificent new logo to the public,” he told the club’s official website.

“Since our home shirt partnership with Dell Technologies commenced in 2021, we have witnessed first-hand the positive impact that the charity’s services and dedicated staff can have on those living with MND.

“This partnership has really caught the imagination of our supporters, who have raised incredible sums of money on behalf of MND Scotland over the past year.

“We are sure they will be proud to wear the new MND Scotland logo on the front of their home shirts in the season ahead and will continue to play their part in raising funds and awareness for a great cause.

Hearts players Nathaniel Atkinson, Stephen Kingsley and Cammy Devlin model the new kit. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

“Once again, we are immensely grateful to Stephen Bosarge and the team at Dell Technologies for their vision in making this partnership happen and for the way in which they have galvanised local staff to support fundraising initiatives such as the successful MND day at Tynecastle in December. This is partnership working at its best.”

The MND Scotland chief executive Rachel Maitland endorsed McKinlay’s comments and said Hearts have helped publicise the charity’s cause.

“Today we are proud to introduce a new logo for MND Scotland – the helping hand of support,” she said. “Our refreshed visual identity encapsulates why we are here. When time matters most, we’re a helping hand of support, so people affected by motor neuron disease can make time count with the ones they love.

“To have Hearts reveal our new logo to the public is an incredible opportunity to bolster awareness of our cause and why we exist. Working with the team at Hearts and seeing the club’s supporters embrace our cause the way they have, has been truly remarkable.

“I hope you will all join us for this exciting new chapter to change lives for people living with MND. Together, we will make time count.”

Hearts fans can order the new home kit by clicking here: Hearts home 2022/23.