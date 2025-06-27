New Hearts signings join a 'huge operation'

Derek McInnes is preparing for season 2025/26 in the Scottish Premiership

Six new signings so far with more to come. It has been a busy and productive summer transfer window at Hearts, who depart for a week-long pre-season training camp in Spain on Saturday. Head coach Derek McInnes has welcomed recruits from across Europe, with various new accents heard echoing along Riccarton’s corridors. Importantly, they all speak English and are being integrated into Edinburgh life as part of Hearts’ operation.

That operation is a sizeable one, McInnes noted. He is still familiarising himself with new work colleagues a month after leaving Kilmarnock. He will take 28 players to Spain and all six new signings are due to travel - Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Portuguese striker Claudio Braga and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay.

Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov has agreed a pre-contract with Hearts and the Edinburgh club would like to sign him in a permanent transfer before the summer window closes. There may be one or two additional signings thereafter, but that could depend on which players leave. McInnes took charge of a 31-man first-team squad at the start of pre-season, including the new arrivals.

“Everyone has settled in well, they all speak good English and are interacting brilliantly,” said the manager. “The communication is vital, especially in key positions on the pitch. From a recruitment perspective, it’s something we spoke about and from a Hearts point of view it’s something we wanted to be a key part of it with the players we signed from outside the UK.

“Footballers are footballers, they’re normally good lads who enjoy being about their team-mates. They set about their training with enthusiasm and vigour. Each and every one of them has brought something different. Like every dressing-room, some are brighter and bubblier than others but everyone has settled well.

Banking and housing for new signings as the Scottish football season 2025/26 nears

“The club has been brilliant helping them settle, helping them with their accommodation, bank accounts, helping them with their families and that sort of stuff. It’s a time where players have to be really selfish and focused on getting fit. They have to be single-minded but the club is great at taking care of the other stuff. We are just accelerating their work, putting demands on them, so that integration is essential.”

Hearts’ expansion in recent years involves greater staff numbers at Riccarton, but McInnes is aware of the club’s ultimate priority. “This club is a big operation,” he added. “We are part of it here at Oriam. There’s the women’s team, there’s the academy, there’s under-18s, there’s the B team, it’s a huge organisation. Everyone’s job is better at Hearts, everyone’s life is easier if the first team is winning so we need to make sure we get a winning team on the pitch. I am not surprised by the stature of Hearts, it’s what I expected.”