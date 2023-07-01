New Hibs signing reveals expletive response to Hearts ace after welcoming message

The two were team-mates at Sydney FC after Le Fondre joined in the summer of 2018 before Devlin left the following summer to join Wellington Phoenix, where the two were soon opponents.

Devlin switched from the A-League to Tynecastle in 2021 and has been a regular in the maroon midfield ever since. After Le Fondre made his move to Hibs, his old friend was straight into his messages giving him a winking welcome to Edinburgh.

“Funnily enough, Cammy Devlin messaged me straight away and said, ‘Oh, I hear you’re going to Hibs, we’ll have to catch up’ but I just replied, ‘f**k off!’ I know what he’s like, he’s a little wind-up merchant so I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch as well,” Le Fondre said with a grin.

Adam Le Fondre being tackled by Cameron Devlin during a Syndey FC and Wellington Phoenix fixture in the A-League in 2019. Picture: Getty

“It’s a shame we have to wait until October to play them but I’m just enjoying each game as it comes and I can’t wait for the start of the season.”

Le Fondre agreed to join Lee Johnson’s side after the appointment of director of football Brian McDermott. The two had a strong working relationship from their time together at Reading.

The one-year deal signed by the 36-year-old is one of five signings made by Hibs so far this summer. Jordan Obita, Jojo Wollacott and Max Boruc have also arrived, while Elie Youan saw his loan made permanent.

