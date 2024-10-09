Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A call-up still depends on Central Government changing their rules

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

India’s new national coach Manolo Marquez has contacted Hearts midfielder Yan Dhanda about a potential call-up. The Spaniard is eager to cap Dhanda, who qualifies for India through grandparents, and the player wants to help the Asian country push for a place at World Cup 2030.

As things stand, India’s Central Government are blocking call-ups for Dhanda and many other eligible overseas players. The All India Football Federation want the 25-year-old in their squad but Indian law does not allow dual citizenship. Footballers wanting to play for the country need Indian citizenship, and any individual must live in India for 12 months before applying for citizenship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dhanda is also eligible for England having been born in Tipton, West Midlands. However, India is his only realistic route to international football. He is frustrated at the country’s rules on dual citizens. Former coach Igor Stimac wanted him called up and Marquez is now pushing the case. India were eliminated at the second round of Asian qualifying for World Cup 2026, but Dhanda and more than 20 other overseas players could boost their chances of reaching 2030.

“I spoke to the manager about a month ago and obviously he's desperate for me to play because they have a new manager,” explained Dhanda. “He made contact and he's desperate for me to play but at the moment we're still waiting for the Government to change their rules.

“I think it's one of the only countries that are not allowing it right now. I think the national team could do with a few of us going over to play because we want to play. I think we'll only help and contribute with trying to get to a World Cup. I'm desperate to play there as well but at the moment it's completely out of my control.

“The manager wants me to play, the FA wants me to play but at the moment the government are not budging. I think they're pretty stubborn and we just have to wait, really. I've been waiting for a few months now but there's been no progress.”