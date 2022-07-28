New long-term contracts for Hearts management team

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their previous agreements had been due to expire in summer 2023 but Tynecastle officials moved to extend those deals until 2025 following the success of the last two seasons.

Neilson, McCulloch and Forrest oversaw promotion back to the Premiership in their first season in charge after leaving Dundee United for Hearts in summer 2020. Last season, they guided the Edinburgh club to third place in the top flight, reached the Scottish Cup final and secured guaranteed European group stage qualification.

After the difficulties of previous years under former managers Ian Cathro, Craig Levein and Daniel Stendel, Neilson and his assistants have revitalised the team and helped restore them as the third force in Scottish football.

The Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay stated that all three men deserved their new deals. “Everyone at Hearts is delighted that Robbie, Gordon and Lee have committed their long-term futures to the club,” he told the official Hearts website.

“The progress the first team has made in a short space of time is unquestionable and that is in no small part due to the talents, professionalism and determination of the coaching staff.

“They have raised standards on the park and the entire club has reaped the benefits as we shape up for one of the biggest seasons in Hearts’ history, and I cannot think of a better trio to lead us into it.”

Joe Savage, the club’s sporting director, praised the trio. “A tremendous amount of hard work has been undertaken over the past two years and the results are plain for all to see,” he commented.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson with coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest.

“There has been an improvement in playing style, in performances and, most importantly, in results and Robbie, Gordon and Lee have been integral to that.

“Their professionalism is second to none and anyone lucky enough to have watched them in action will have seen how meticulous they are in everything they do, and that has helped this club return to the top of the Scottish game.